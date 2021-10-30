SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. parents urged to register kids for COVID-19 vaccine as U.S. green lights Pfizer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 1:40 pm
WATCH: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency-use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Provincial health officials are encouraging parents to get their children registered for a COVID-19 immunization, as one of the three major vaccines inches towards approval in Canada.

On Friday, the U.S. FDA granted emergency authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine to be used for children aged five to 11.

In Canada, the Pfizer vaccine has so far only earned approval for children ages 12 and up.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children 5-11, U.S. FDA says

Health Canada is reviewing the company’s application for its pediatric vaccine, but an approval isn’t expected until at least mid-to-late November.

“It’s critically important that they go methodically through their process, but we’re getting ready to go,” B.C. health Minister Adrian Dix said.

“I encourage parents to get their children registered so they’ll be on the system and ready to go when the vaccine becomes available.”

COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11 still ‘weeks away’: Sharma

Parents are still not able to actually book a vaccine appointment for children younger than 12, but can register them for when bookings open at the province’s Get Vaccinated website.

Read more: COVID-19: Vaccine registration open for B.C. kids 5+ but no timeline on approval

Children under the age of 12 represent about half of the remaining pool of unvaccinated people in B.C.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is one-third of the strength of the dosage given to adults and teens, and in the U.S. will be given as a two-dose series, with the doses administerd three weeks apart.

–With files from Leslie Young and David Lao

