Health

Ontario reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to release COVID-19 vaccine booster plan next week' Ontario to release COVID-19 vaccine booster plan next week
WATCH ABOVE: Hot on the heels of NACI’s recommendations for shots, Ontario’s minister of health says the province will release its plans next week. But as British Columbia displayed earlier this week, the provinces are free to set their own policies. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario reported 356 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 599,615.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 230 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 126 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 373 cases were reported, meaning the seven-day average dropped.

Read more: Ontario to release plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose next week

Four additional deaths were also announced on Oct. 30, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,869.

A total of 586,696 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 340.

Nearly 26,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,936,035 tests and 11,763 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.4 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 1.3 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 1.5 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system' Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system
Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system

Provincial figures showed there are 132 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by two), 86 of whom are on a ventilator (down by three).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 119 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 13 are fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 22,498,977 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 22,323. Of the latest shots administered, 7,031 were first doses and 15,292 were second doses.

In Ontario, 88.1 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 84.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

