Mitchell helps Stampeders win 26-13 against Redblacks on Friday

KaDeem Carey had a rushing touchdown, Kamar Jorden had a receiving touchdown and Rene Paredes kicked four field goals in leading the Calgary Stampeders to a 26-13 over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.

Parades kicked a 47-yard field goal with just over two minutes to play for the only scoring of the fourth quarter.

The Stampeders (6-6) have won four of their last five games while the Redblacks (2-10) are on their second five-game losing streak of the season.

The night was short lived for Redblacks running pack Brendan Gillanders.

The Ottawa native was playing in his 100th CFL game but suffered an ankle injury making a tackle on the opening kick-off of the game. He did not return.

Bo Levi Mitchell completed 22-of-29 passes for 242 yards for the Stampeders while Carey had 103 yards rushing.

Caleb Evans was 15-of-28 for 173 yards for the Redblacks.

The first half was tightly contested as the Stampeders went into the break with a 13-10 lead, but the clearly had the momentum on their side.

Ottawa opened the scoring at 5:23 on a 15-yard field goal from Lewis Ward, but those points were tremendously aided by a 50-yard catch-and-run from Evans to Nate Behar.

Parades tied the game 3-3 with a 43-yard field goal at 10:03, and then a 11-yard touchdown reception by Kenny Stafford was 18 seconds left in the first quarter gave the Redblacks a 10-3 lead after the conversion.

That was the end of the first-half good news for Ottawa as it got just two first downs in the second quarter, one via penalty, and was outscored 10-0.

Carey scored on a three-yard run at 2:25 and Parades kicked a 27-yard field goal at 10:18 for a 13-10 Calgary lead.

The Stampeders carried that momentum into the third quarter, forcing the Redblacks to a two-and-out on the first drive before moving the ball 44 yards and finishing up with a 28-yard field goal from Parades at 4:28.

Ward got those three points back though with a 24-yard field goal with just over four minutes to play in the quarter.

The Stampeders closed out the quarter with a 15-yard pass from Jake Maier, who replaced Mitchell at quarterback for that play and three other short yardage plays, to Jorden and the Stampeders took a 23-13 lead into the fourth.

It was Maier’s only pass of the game.