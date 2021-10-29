Menu

Canada

Calgary police turning to public for help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 5:15 pm
Calgary police are looking for 15-year-old Aaliyah Manyheads Oct. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for 15-year-old Aaliyah Manyheads Oct. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are turning to the public to help find a missing teenage girl.

Aaliyah Manyheads, 15, was last seen in the southwest community of Woodlands on Aug. 24.

She is described as being five-foot-eight and about 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar on her cheek below her right eye.

Manyheads was last seen wearing a black, maroon and white windbreaker, a black Puma hooded sweater and black Champion shorts.

Read more: Report says Alberta police force would cost millions more but could see better service

Investigators said Friday that at this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved. However, they have been following up on leads and tips since late August and have come up empty-handed.

Police said the case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, but they are working with the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Manyheads.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

