COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 238 cases, 1 patient scheduled to return from Ontario

There are 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan heading into the Halloween weekend.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 209 or 17.3 per 100,000 people.

There are also 238 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 54 in ICU.

Of the patients in hospital, 165 or 69 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

As of Friday’s update, there are 2,364 active cases across the province.

Three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province reported Friday.

Health-care workers administered 3,974 vaccine doses since Thursday’s update.

Update on ICU transfers

During a provincial emergency operations centre (PEOC) COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Marlo Pritchard said six patient transfers were scheduled between Friday and Sunday — two patients being moved per day.

As of Friday, 22 patients have been moved to Ontario.

“Daily out-of-province transfers are anticipated to decline and will move to intermittent schedules after Sunday,” Pritchard told reporters.

He credited a decrease in ICU patients, increased capacity in the health-care system, and lower daily COVID-19 cases as well federal assistance as reasons for anticipating a decline.

One patient who was transferred to Ontario is also expected to make their way back to Saskatchewan on Friday.

SHA president and CEO Scott Livingstone explained that patients who return to the province no longer need ICU care.

Livingstone added patients will still be admitted to hospital in Saskatchewan for acute care.

