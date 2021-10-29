Menu

Health

City of Calgary says most employees are vaccinated against COVID-19

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 4:14 pm
City of Calgary employees have until Nov. 1 to comply with the COVID-19 policy. View image in full screen
City of Calgary employees have until Nov. 1 to comply with the COVID-19 policy. Kevin Billo/Global News

The deadline is approaching for City of Calgary employees to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status, but so far 86 per cent say they’ve had the jab.

Municipal government workers will have to upload their records by Monday, under the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

As of Friday, 82 per cent of city employees say they are fully vaccinated and 4 per cent are partially vaccinated.

The Calgary Police Service reports 85 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent are partially vaccinated. The Calgary Fire Department says 80 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and two per cent are partially vaccinated.

“The City of Calgary places a primary importance on ensuring the safety of our employees and citizens,” city manager David Duckworth said in a news release.

“I’m pleased to see that the majority of our employees have stepped up to get their vaccinations, which is proven to be the best defense against COVID-19.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses vaccine mandates and protests, election' Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses vaccine mandates and protests, election
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses vaccine mandates and protests, election – Sep 15, 2021

City employees who are not fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are required to take part in a rapid testing program and a mandatory education program about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Home testing kits are now being distributed to employees who will be taking part in the rapid testing program. They’ll be provided at no cost until Dec. 1, 2021.

After Dec. 1, city employees who are not fully vaccinated or have not provided proof of vaccination will be required to continue to participate in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense.

The city says the compliance rate means it’s not expecting any service disruptions for Calgarians, but adds there are contingency plans in place if any issues arise.

“As public servants, each of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our co-workers and our community, whether through vaccination or rapid testing,” said Duckworth.

