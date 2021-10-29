City of Calgary says most employees are vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The deadline is approaching for City of Calgary employees to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status, but so far 86 per cent say they’ve had the jab.

Municipal government workers will have to upload their records by Monday, under the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

As of Friday, 82 per cent of city employees say they are fully vaccinated and 4 per cent are partially vaccinated.

The Calgary Police Service reports 85 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent are partially vaccinated. The Calgary Fire Department says 80 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and two per cent are partially vaccinated.

“The City of Calgary places a primary importance on ensuring the safety of our employees and citizens,” city manager David Duckworth said in a news release.

“I’m pleased to see that the majority of our employees have stepped up to get their vaccinations, which is proven to be the best defense against COVID-19.”

City employees who are not fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are required to take part in a rapid testing program and a mandatory education program about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Home testing kits are now being distributed to employees who will be taking part in the rapid testing program. They’ll be provided at no cost until Dec. 1, 2021.

After Dec. 1, city employees who are not fully vaccinated or have not provided proof of vaccination will be required to continue to participate in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense.

The city says the compliance rate means it’s not expecting any service disruptions for Calgarians, but adds there are contingency plans in place if any issues arise.

“As public servants, each of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our co-workers and our community, whether through vaccination or rapid testing,” said Duckworth.