Real estate group to require proof of vaccination from potential renters

As providing proof of vaccination becomes more commonplace, a real estate developer is now requiring that prospective tenants be vaccinated in order for them to rent property.

Strategic Group owns 52 properties across Canada, including 35 in Alberta.

In September, a policy went into effect requiring all of the company’s staff to show their vaccination status and also required that anyone touring one of their buildings be fully immunized against COVID-19.

“As a company, we want to do the right thing” says Strategic Group chief operating officer Tracey Steman. “We want to ensure that our employees and our tenants are safe.”

Since the policy went into effect, Steman says there hasn’t been any consequential employee turnover.

While the new mandate is aimed at potential renters, it also may impact current renters.

For unvaccinated tenants that are currently renting from any of the company’s properties, such as UPTEN in downtown Calgary, they are prevented from enjoying the building’s amenities.

“We do ask for proof of vaccination for them to use our facilities — our fitness facilities, our party rooms and our guest suites” Steman says.

The Calgary Residential Rental Association says policies like this are meant to keep people safe and are simply an addition to the renter’s lease agreement with their landlord.

Baxter is unsure how many other developers will adopt a similar policy.

He says since the majority of people in Alberta have been vaccinated, he thinks only a small margin of people will take issue.

“The only ones that might want to kick up a stink will be those people that are anti-vaxxers or the people that don’t want to get vaccinated.”