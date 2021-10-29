Video shows knife-wielding man trying to attack Vancouver hotel concierge

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are searching for the man seen brandishing a knife at a hotel concierge in security footage released Friday morning.

The frightening incident took place on Oct. 8 in the parkade of a hotel on Robson Street. Police said the suspect was “peering into cars,” which is why the concierge confronted him.

The suspect then pulled out a knife, and allegedly threatened the hotel employee before fleeing onto the street. A passerby notice the commotion and called police, the VPD said in a Friday news release, but the suspect was already gone.

“This incident undoubtedly terrified the victim, who was only doing his job when the man pulled a knife and chased him,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“We have not yet identified the suspect, so we’ve released this video with hopes that someone out there knows who he is.”

The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact them.

The suspect is described as a bald and clean-shaven man in his 30s, wearing a black jacket over an orange shirt with black pants. He had multiple cuts and bruises.