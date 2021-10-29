Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows knife-wielding man trying to attack Vancouver hotel concierge

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police search for knife-wielding man in hotel security tape' Vancouver police search for knife-wielding man in hotel security tape
Vancouver police have released silent footage of man seen brandishing a knife at a hotel concierge on Oct. 8, 2021. The incident took place in the parking garage of a hotel on Robson Street, and police are asking anyone with more information on the suspect's identity to contact them.

Vancouver police are searching for the man seen brandishing a knife at a hotel concierge in security footage released Friday morning.

The frightening incident took place on Oct. 8 in the parkade of a hotel on Robson Street. Police said the suspect was “peering into cars,” which is why the concierge confronted him.

The suspect then pulled out a knife, and allegedly threatened the hotel employee before fleeing onto the street. A passerby notice the commotion and called police, the VPD said in a Friday news release, but the suspect was already gone.

Read more: ‘Stabbing’ and ‘stomping’ — Police investigate assault on Vancouver soccer field

“This incident undoubtedly terrified the victim, who was only doing his job when the man pulled a knife and chased him,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have not yet identified the suspect, so we’ve released this video with hopes that someone out there knows who he is.”

Click to play video: 'Woman stabbed with dirty needle outside Vancouver coffee shop' Woman stabbed with dirty needle outside Vancouver coffee shop
Woman stabbed with dirty needle outside Vancouver coffee shop

The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact them.

The suspect is described as a bald and clean-shaven man in his 30s, wearing a black jacket over an orange shirt with black pants. He had multiple cuts and bruises.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver Police Department tagVancouver crime tagDowntown Vancouver tagRobson Street tagknife attack Vancouver hotel tagVancouver hotel knife attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers