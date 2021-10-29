Guelph reports 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19, active cases down to 6

Send this page to someone via email

After two days of reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guelph, the city’s public health unit is reporting just one new positive test on Friday.

Guelph’s total case count during the pandemic is now at 5,090 but active cases have now fallen to just six.

Another two cases have been resolved, bringing total recoveries to 5,039. There have been 45 fatal cases during the pandemic, but that figure has not changed in several weeks.

Five new cases have been reported in Wellington County, where the total case count during the pandemic has reached 2,063.

Active cases remained at 20 with five recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two cases being treated in hospital and both are in intensive care.

The local school boards are reporting no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

3:09 Ontario’s top doctor says students won’t need to report COVID-19 vaccination status ‘at present’ Ontario’s top doctor says students won’t need to report COVID-19 vaccination status ‘at present’

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85.5 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.2 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 90.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.6 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.6 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,800 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 450 first doses, roughly 1,150 second doses, and 200 third doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Friday, 79.7 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 89.7 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 20, while Wellington Catholic says 94.4 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 15.

Advertisement