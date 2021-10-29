Elks host Tiger-Cats, looking for 1st home win of the season

Traditionally, the visiting team usually has a difficult time picking up a win on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. This season, it’s been a much different story for the Edmonton Elks, who are so far 0-5 at home this season.

The Elks look to snap the streak on Friday night when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The last time the Elks started 0-5 at home was back in the 2013 CFL season. That year, Edmonton won in their sixth try at home. In fact, no team in Edmonton Football Team history has ever started a season losing their first six home games.

Overall, dating back to the 2019 season, the team has lost six straight games — the longest losing streak at home in franchise history. Head coach Jamie Elizondo says a home win would be meaningful on so many levels.

“It would mean everything to our city, our fans and myself to win in this great stadium in this great city,” Elizondo said. “Our fans and our players deserve it and that’s on our mind because it’s something we want to give back to the city of Edmonton and our guys.”

The Elks have lost five straight games overall to sit with a 2-7 and in last place in the Western Division. The Elks are still alive in the playoff hunt but are on life support needing to win their final five games and then get some help in the process.

A lot has happened off the field since the Elks last saw it on Oct. 15, a 26-16 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Quarterback Trevor Harris was traded to the Montreal Alouettes, leaving the starting role to rooking Taylor Cornelius who will start in his fourth game of the season Friday night and is looking for his first CFL win.

Earlier this week, the Elks traded for quarterback Nick Arbuckle from the Toronto Argonauts. Arbuckle won’t play on Friday and hopes to ready for the Saskatchewan Roughriders next week.

Defensive end Antonio Simmons, who was traded to Edmonton in the Trevor Harris deal, will make his Elks debut on Friday. Simmons has seven defensive tackles and two quarterback sacks this season.

Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna left the team earlier in the week to deal with the passing of his mother, while fellow defensive lineman Thomas Costigan is out with a quad injury — both have been placed on the one-game injured list.

Defensive back Jonathon Mincy has been placed on the six-game injured list after leaving practice early on Tuesday with a knee injury.

Nafees Lyon will come off the practice roster to play his first CFL game and start at the short-side corner spot. Global player and defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie, along with Canadian receiver Chris Osei-Kusi, have been added to the active roster. Receiver Danny Vandervoort will come off the active roster and has been placed on the team’s practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: James Wilder Jr. (fullback: James Tuck)

Offensive line: Kyle Saxelid, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, David Beard, Matt O’Donnell, Justin Renfrow

Receivers: Derel Walker, Greg Ellingson, Jalen Tolliver, Mike Jones, Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive line: Mathieu Betts, Christian Rector, Mike Moore, Kwaku Boateng

Linebackers: Nyles Morgan, Kieshawn Bierria, Derrick Moncrief

Defensive backs: Nafees Lyon, Trumaine Washington, Jordan Hoover, Aaron Grymes, Jonathon Rose

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game between Elks and Tiger-Cats on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff 7 p.m. The opening kickoff on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7:45 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from two-time Grey Cup champion and former Edmonton offensive lineman Blake Dermott.