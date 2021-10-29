Potential traffic delays for weeks as work begins on Burlington Lift Bridge

Repair work on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is expected to bring intermittent bridge closures on the thoroughfare Friday, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
The federal agency says the bridge closures are for repair work taking place over the next 18 days until Nov. 15. The work is expected between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
“During this period, the bridge will close intermittently for varying intervals between the times specified above,” the PSPC said in a release.
“These closures will include sidewalks, and the north and south vehicle lanes. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can expect delays.”
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments