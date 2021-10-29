1 person dead after collision on QEW in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is dead after a collision between a car and a transport truck on the eastbound QEW in Hamilton.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that investigators believe the truck was rear ended by a sedan during traffic congestion likely due to road maintenance.

“This passenger vehicle, in the live lane as it approached, collided with the back corner of the transport truck’s trailer,” Schmidt said.

“The vehicle subsequently came to rest on it’s roof.”

He said the incident stopped traffic on the eastbound QEW and caused delays in the westbound lanes between Centennial Parkway and Fruitland Road. Delays are expected for hours.

The driver of the transport truck was not seriously hurt.