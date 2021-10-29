Menu

Traffic

1 person dead after collision on QEW in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 9:09 am
OPP say a sedan crashed into a transport truck on the QEW eastbound towards Fort Erie on Oct. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say a sedan crashed into a transport truck on the QEW eastbound towards Fort Erie on Oct. 29, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

A driver is dead after a collision between a car and a transport truck on the eastbound QEW in Hamilton.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that investigators believe the truck was rear ended by a sedan during traffic congestion likely due to road maintenance.

“This passenger vehicle, in the live lane as it approached, collided with the back corner of the transport truck’s trailer,” Schmidt said.

“The vehicle subsequently came to rest on it’s roof.”

He said the incident stopped traffic on the eastbound QEW and caused delays in the westbound lanes between Centennial Parkway and Fruitland Road. Delays are expected for hours.

The driver of the transport truck was not seriously hurt.

