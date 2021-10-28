Menu

Crime

Children, drugs seized from northside residence in Lethbridge drug operation

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:07 pm
Lethbridge Police Service headquarters on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Service headquarters on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

Lethbridge police have laid child endangerment charges as part of a recent drug sting.

In July, the Lethbridge Police crime suppression team began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking by an individual at  a northside residence.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday and investigators seized 21.2 grams of methamphetamine and 38.4 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of nearly $9,000, drug trafficking paraphernalia and some cash.

Two children were found in the home and have been placed with relatives.

A 47-year-old man has charged with one count under the Drug Endangered Children Act, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of stolen property. He remains in custody.

A 38-year-old woman was charged with one count under the Drug Endangered Children Act and one count of possession of a controlled substance. She was released from custody to appear in court in January.

