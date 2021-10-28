COVID-19: 10 deaths, 758 new cases reported in British Columbia

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 758 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 additional deaths.

The update lifted B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases, and saw the number of active cases climb to 4,961.

The lion’s share of the new cases, 329, were in the Fraser Health region.

A further 74 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 108 were in the Interior Health region, 133 were in the Northern Health region and 114 were in the Island Health region.

There were 434 active cases in hospital, an overnight increase of 12. Of them, 155 people were in critical or intensive care.

The hospitalization numbers do not include patients who were no longer infectious but remained in hospital for other treatment — a figure officials have not provided since Sept. 21, despite promises to do so.

More than 4.16 million British Columbians, or 89.8 per cent of those eligible, have had a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.93 million people, 84.9 per cent of those eligible, have had two doses.

The province says over the past week people who weren’t fully vaccinated represented 64.7 per cent of cases, while they represented 74 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 204,340 cases, while 2,147 people have died.

