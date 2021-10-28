Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial hears steps Calgary man says he took to cover up deaths of girlfriend and her daughter

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 2:48 pm
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT.
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT. Credit: Calgary Police Service

A Calgary man who has admitted to murdering his girlfriend but denies killing her daughter has told his trial he took several steps to cover up the deaths.

Robert Leeming has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett in 2019, but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Read more: Calgary murder suspect Robert Leeming testifies he had nothing to do with toddler’s death

Under cross-examination Thursday, Leeming admitted to dismantling the girl’s crib, putting it in the basement and disposing of her stroller to make it appear her mother had moved out.

Leeming also said he sent texts to Lovett’s phone, after she and her toddler were already dead, to say he had taken Aliyah to daycare and another one later suggesting they get pizza for dinner.

Story continues below advertisement

Two unsent texts a week later said he knew Lovett was moving out and that she needed to check in because police were looking for her.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagMurder Trial tagJasmine Lovett tagAliyah Sanderson tagRobert Leeming tagCalgary murder trial tagRobert Leeming court tagCalgary second-degree murder trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers