Trial hears steps Calgary man says he took to cover up deaths of girlfriend and her daughter

A Calgary man who has admitted to murdering his girlfriend but denies killing her daughter has told his trial he took several steps to cover up the deaths.

Robert Leeming has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett in 2019, but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Under cross-examination Thursday, Leeming admitted to dismantling the girl’s crib, putting it in the basement and disposing of her stroller to make it appear her mother had moved out.

Leeming also said he sent texts to Lovett’s phone, after she and her toddler were already dead, to say he had taken Aliyah to daycare and another one later suggesting they get pizza for dinner.

Two unsent texts a week later said he knew Lovett was moving out and that she needed to check in because police were looking for her.