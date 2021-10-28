Cyclist left with life-altering injuries following crash in Tiny Township

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old cyclist suffered life-altering injuries following a crash with a car in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m., police and paramedics attended the crash at Tiny Township Concession 9 and the Trans-Canada Trail near Simcoe County Road 6.

The cyclist was sent to a local hospital and then moved to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.

Area roads were closed while officers investigated the crash, though they’ve since been reopened.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

