Crime

Cyclist left with life-altering injuries following crash in Tiny Township

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:42 pm
The cyclist was sent to a local hospital and then sent to a Toronto area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries. View image in full screen
The cyclist was sent to a local hospital and then sent to a Toronto area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 73-year-old cyclist suffered life-altering injuries following a crash with a car in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m., police and paramedics attended the crash at Tiny Township Concession 9 and the Trans-Canada Trail near Simcoe County Road 6.

Read more: Police look for help identifying dangerous driver following pursuit in Midland, Ont.

The cyclist was sent to a local hospital and then moved to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.

Area roads were closed while officers investigated the crash, though they’ve since been reopened.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

