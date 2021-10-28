Lethbridge Legion hopes to raise $90K through annual poppy campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Starting on Friday, Lethbridge residents will begin to see familiar blue poppy boxes around town ahead of Remembrance Day, with a new QR-code donation option.

The General Stewart Branch No.4 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Lethbridge announced the kick off to this year’s poppy campaign, alongside representatives from the Lethbridge School Division, Lethbridge Police Service and Lethbridge Hurricanes hockey.

The legion is encouraging residents to wear their poppies from now until Nov. 11.

“We ask that the citizens take time to pause and remember, not just on Remembrance Day, no matter where you are at 11 o’clock, but when you do see a poppy this year, pick one up and wear it,” said Glenn Miller, a legion and poppy campaign member.

"Wear it with pride. They're free (but) we gratefully accept any donations."

This year, there are several ways to donate, including cash, online, tap on a debit or credit card or through cell phones. The money goes toward supporting veterans in financial distress, as well as services such medical equipment, medical research, home services and more.

The legion hopes to raise $90,000, a goal it has been setting for several years.

“This is just another tool for us to help make it easier for Canadians to support veterans,” he said of the new QR code, which is placed directly on each poppy box. “Twenty years ago, it was all by cash or cheque. Society has changed.”

Remembrance Day and Veterans’ Week will be recognized in Lethbridge through a poppy flag raising on Nov. 4, and two services at the cenotaph and Mountain View Cemetery on Nov. 11.