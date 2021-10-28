Flair Airlines to add routes between Winnipeg and Regina, Saskatoon in 2022

Flair Airlines is continuing to grow its schedule for next year with the addition of new routes between Winnipeg and Regina as well as Winnipeg and Saskatoon, the company announced in a release Thursday.

Flights from Winnipeg to Regina will begin April 14, 2022, and April 16, 2022, for Winnipeg to Saskatoon.

“Low fare travel has arrived for the Prairies and we are excited to connect more families and travellers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines.

“Connecting Regina and Saskatoon to Winnipeg with sustainably low fares is an important step in Flair’s growth and we know our customers will love the service.”

The release says the new routes are part of Flair’s unprecedented growth as the airline expands its fleet to 16 aircraft and creates new affordable connections across North America.

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of these new Flair service offerings between Winnipeg and Regina/Saskatoon at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Our partnership with Flair is growing and their efforts to provide Manitobans with more convenient, low-cost domestic travel options are playing a critical role in quickly restoring the affordable, wide-ranging air services our community relies upon to sustain itself and grow.”

According to the release, Flair is adding new 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet in 2022 as it strives to become Canada’s greenest and most sustainable airline. The new aircraft can deliver fuel savings and reduce the airline’s CO2 emissions by 14 per cent, the airline says. Flair recently announced a 33 per cent increase in its fleet and additional routes within Canada and to the U.S.

