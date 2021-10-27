COVID-19: B.C. reports 609 new cases and six deaths, hospitalizations top 400

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 609 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with six additional deaths.

The update left B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases at 578, while the number of active cases in the province fell to 4,748.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 257 were in the Fraser Health region, 79 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 92 were in the Interior Health region, 126 were in the Northern Health region and 55 were in the Island Health region.

There were 422 active cases in hospital, the first time the figure has topped 400 since May 13. Of them, 157 patients were in critical or intensive care.

The hospitalization numbers do not include patients who were no longer infectious but remained in hospital for other treatment — a figure officials have not provided since Sept. 21, despite promises to do so.

More than 4.15 million British Columbians, accounting for 89.7 per cent of those eligible, have now had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.92 million people, accounting for 84.7 per cent of those eligible, have had two doses.

The province unveiled plans to provide booster shots to anyone who needs one within six to eight months of receiving their second dose.

Over the past week, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1 per cent of new cases, while they represented 74.9 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has reported 203,582 cases of COVDI-19, while 2,137 people have died.

4:46 Head of B.C. immunization program on travel clinic offering third dose of vaccine Head of B.C. immunization program on travel clinic offering third dose of vaccine