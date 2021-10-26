B.C. health officials to hold press conference, details coming about booster program

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will outline B.C.’s booster shot program Tuesday afternoon as the province hits a major milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Dr. Penny Ballem, the head of B.C.’s immunization rollout team, will be joined by Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix for the 1:30 p.m. announcement.

Earlier this month, the province started offering booster shots in long-term care and assisted living homes, along with the flu shot.

On Monday, opposition politicians at the legislature pressed the health minister about when third doses will be rolled out to people on Frist Nations reserves and to seniors who still live at home.

Dix said answers will be coming Tuesday.

“We’re already acting in key areas,” Dix said Monday. “We will continue to work with the First Nations Health Authority and everyone else to ensure the third dose process rolls out as successfully as the first and second dose process did in B.C.”

As for the milestone, 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

However, 20 people with COVID-19 died in British Columbia over the weekend, health officials said Monday, and 1,618 new cases of the disease have been reported.

There were 613 cases from Friday to Saturday while 529 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 476 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 699 were in the Fraser Health region, 190 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 254 were in the Interior Health region, 186 were in Island Health, and 289 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose slightly to 366. Of those, 149 patients are in intensive care, an increase of seven from Friday.

This post will be updated following the press conference at 1:30 p.m.