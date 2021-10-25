Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 25 2021 9:48pm
01:57

Capacity limits lifting for most B.C. bars and restaurants

Many B.C. bars and restaurants welcome the end of COVID-19 capacity limits in several regions around the province. John Hua reports.

Advertisement

Video Home