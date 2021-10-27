London man facing additional charges for harassing women near Western University

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is once again facing charges for criminal harassment for allegedly following a young woman home on Saturday afternoon.

Police say on Oct. 23, a 21-year-old woman reported a black Honda Civic following her at a slow pace on Patrica Street near Western University.

Fearing for her safety, police say, the woman continued walking and entered a home on the street where she contacted police.

The man then reportedly parked his car and repeatedly knocked on the door of the house.

When the woman did not answer police say the man returned to his car and sat outside the home.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

Saranjeet Singh, is charged with criminal harassment for repeatedly following and criminal harassment for watching.

Singh is facing additional charges for the same offences for three separate incidents involving five women last week on or near the Western University’s campus.

The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, when police say three women, all 18, reported being approached by a man near Richmond Street and University Drive.

The unknown man, police said, jogged up to the women and offered what was believed to be cannabis. The women, fearing for their safety, walked away from the man, police said.

A short time later, the man allegedly entered a black four-door Honda Civic and followed the trio, stopping beside them and attempting to speak with them.

The three ignored the man, who then allegedly turned the vehicle around, drove the wrong way through traffic along University Drive, and approached the women again in an attempt to begin a conversation with them.

Western’s Special Constable Service (SCS) were then notified, police said.

Less than 30 minutes later, around 7:40, another 18-year-old woman not associated with the first group, reported being approached by a man in a black Honda Civic along Elgin Road on the west side of campus.

The man allegedly gestured to the woman that she get into his vehicle, prompting her to contact police.

The third incident occurred on Oct. 19, around 5 p.m., also along Elgin Road, when police say a woman, 21, reported being approached by a man in a black Honda Civic.

The woman said the vehicle passed her, then turned around, “ultimately stopping directly in front of her,” according to police.

The woman continued to walk past the vehicle, but the suspect pulled in front of her a second time, prompting her to contact members of SCS.

Singh remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court Thursday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.