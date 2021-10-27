Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after minor sexually assaulted in Alliston, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 4:56 pm
The man from Alliston was charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 and sexual interference. View image in full screen
The man from Alliston was charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 and sexual interference. The Canadian Press

Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Alliston, Ont.

The man from Alliston was charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 and sexual interference.

Read more: 41 vehicles damaged in Alliston, Ont., as police search for suspect

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the teen boy victim.

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing on Oct. 28.

Anyone with additional information or those who believe they may have been victims are asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for CFB Kingston corporal facing sexual assault charge' Trial begins for CFB Kingston corporal facing sexual assault charge
Trial begins for CFB Kingston corporal facing sexual assault charge – Oct 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPP tagAlliston tagNew Tecumseth tagAlliston news tagAlliston crime tagAlliston sexual assault tagNew Tecumseth sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers