Man charged after minor sexually assaulted in Alliston, Ont.

Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Alliston, Ont.
The man from Alliston was charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 and sexual interference.
His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the teen boy victim.
The accused has been held pending a bail hearing on Oct. 28.
Anyone with additional information or those who believe they may have been victims are asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
