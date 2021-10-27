Man charged after minor sexually assaulted in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Alliston, Ont.

The man from Alliston was charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 and sexual interference.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the teen boy victim.

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing on Oct. 28.

Anyone with additional information or those who believe they may have been victims are asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

