2 break-and-enter arrests over 2 days, say Salmon Arm RCMP

Two arrests were made in two days, say police in Salmon Arm, following an increase in downtown break-and-enter complaints.

RCMP say the increase started Saturday, Oct. 23, and that the complaints all occurred during overnight hours while the businesses were closed.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, two break-ins were reported in the downtown area. And later that day, a patrolling officer located two males in a parking area with what was believed to be stolen property.

“The property was confirmed to have been from those earlier business break-and-enters,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

One male was arrested for possession of stolen property and was later released to attend court in Salmon Arm.

Then, during the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, a concerned citizen reported hearing glass break near a local business.

Police say they located and arrested a man inside the business while he was in possession of stolen electronics, liquor and cash.

“The male arrested in this investigation was the second of the two who were located on October 26,” said police, adding charges of break and enter plus theft are being recommended against the Salmon Arm resident.

“Local police urge all members of the general public to call if they hear or see anything suspicious overnight in the downtown of Salmon Arm,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“In the case on October 27th, the call from that concerned citizen was instrumental in catching one suspect in the act.”

