Mounties seek suspect after Monday night robbery in Lake Country

Mounties are investigating a Monday night robbery in Lake Country where a suspect got away with both merchandise and cash.
A business in the 11000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country was robbed just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP said.
Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers
“The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash,” Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.
“He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.”
Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
He was said to be wearing a pink toque, black jacket, jeans, boots and a blue mask on his lower face.
RCMP apprehend suspect after firearms incident
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments