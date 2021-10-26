Mounties seek suspect after Monday night robbery in Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are investigating a Monday night robbery in Lake Country where a suspect got away with both merchandise and cash.

A business in the 11000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country was robbed just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP said.

“The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash,” Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.

“He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.”

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

He was said to be wearing a pink toque, black jacket, jeans, boots and a blue mask on his lower face.

