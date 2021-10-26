Menu

Crime

Mounties seek suspect after Monday night robbery in Lake Country

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 12:44 pm
FILE. RCMP are investigating a Monday robbery. File / Global News

Mounties are investigating a Monday night robbery in Lake Country where a suspect got away with both merchandise and cash.

A business in the 11000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country was robbed just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers' Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers
Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers – Aug 5, 2021

“The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash,” Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.

“He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.”

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

He was said to be wearing a pink toque, black jacket, jeans, boots and a blue mask on his lower face.

Click to play video: 'RCMP apprehend suspect after firearms incident' RCMP apprehend suspect after firearms incident
RCMP apprehend suspect after firearms incident – Apr 7, 2020

 

