Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 death, 57 new cases as outbreak declared at emergency shelter

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick surgical patients will have to show proof of negative COVID-19 test' New Brunswick surgical patients will have to show proof of negative COVID-19 test
Starting Monday, all surgical patients being admitted to Horizon hospitals will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test and self-isolate, prior to their surgery date. Shelley Steeves has more.

New Brunswick reported one death, 57 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 recoveries on Wednesday.

The province said a person in their 90s in Zone 1, the Moncton region, has died as a result of the virus. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 112.

Of the new cases, 24 – or 42.1 per cent – are unvaccinated, seven – or 12.3 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 26 – or 45.6 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports no new deaths for the first time in 2 weeks

Of the 33 people hospitalized due to the virus, 18 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated. There is currently no one 19 or under in the hospital.

Of the 15 people in an intensive care unit, 12 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there are 533 active cases.

Outbreak declared at Nazareth House 

Public health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Nazareth House, a temporary emergency shelter in Moncton.

After confirmation of four positive cases, the province said members of the provincial rapid outbreak management team were deployed and residents and staff were tested.

There are 37 confirmed cases at the facility.

Click to play video: 'N.B. COVID-19 rapid test results must be confirmed with PCR test or face fine' N.B. COVID-19 rapid test results must be confirmed with PCR test or face fine
N.B. COVID-19 rapid test results must be confirmed with PCR test or face fine

Rapid-screening kit pickup program

The province announced that mobile pickup sites are now open to provide New Brunswickers with easier access to rapid-screening kits.

Twenty mobile sites have been added across the province by Horizon Health Network. Each mobile site will be open one day a week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A full list of Vitalité Health Network’s 16 sites is available online.

On Tuesday, 10,739 kits were distributed.

