Cavan man arrested after child pornography investigation by Peterborough police

Peterborough, Ont., police have made an arrest following a child pornography investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service launched the investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On Aug. 26 officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Cavan-Monaghan Township where they located and seized various electronics.

On Tuesday, the investigation led to the arrest of David William Taylor, 40, of Cavan who was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later Tuesday at which time he was released. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 18, police said.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.