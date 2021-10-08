Menu

Crime

Peterborough man faces child pornography, distributing intimate images charges: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 9:55 am
An officer in Saskatchewan's ICE Unit says offenders are using everyday applications to share and access child porn.
A Peterborough man is facing child pornography and other charges following an investigation. File Photo / Global News

A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, earlier this year the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children provided information to the police. That led officers to execute a search warrant on June 17 at a residence where they seized various electronics.

The investigation continued and on Thursday, a man was arrested.

Read more: Peterborough police assist in arrest of London, Ont. man on child pornography charges

Justin Doucette, 31, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police say during the examination of the devices seized, officers learned that the accused had also distributed intimate videos without consent.

As a result, he was additionally charged with the distribution of intimate images.

Police say he appeared in court later Thursday and was remanded into custody for another court appearance on Friday.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday. He was held in custody was to appear in court again Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

