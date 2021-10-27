Menu

Canada

Rescue operation for trapped workers at Quebec mill enters 2nd day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2021 12:02 pm
A Domtar paper plant is shown in Windsor, Que., Thursday, January 6, 2011. View image in full screen
A Domtar paper plant is shown in Windsor, Que., Thursday, January 6, 2011. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

More than 24 hours after a multi-storey scaffold collapsed at a Quebec paper mill, rescue crews continue to search for two workers trapped in the debris.

Quebec provincial police, who are supporting the rescue operation, say rescuers still have not made contact with the two workers but that it remains a rescue operation.

Read more: Two workers remain trapped after scaffold collapse at Domtar plant in Eastern Townships

The incident took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Domtar mill in Windsor, Que., about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

On Tuesday afternoon, mill manager Sylvain Bricault said the rescue operation was complicated by the amount of debris from the scaffold, which was as tall as the mill.

Read more: Hydro-Quebec employee rushed to hospital in critical condition after fall

Story continues below advertisement

Another worker who was injured in the collapse was transported to hospital and is expected to survive.

The workers are employed by a contracting firm that is doing major work at the mill.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
