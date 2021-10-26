At least 10 workers injured in scaffold collapse early Tuesday in Eastern Townships

Send this page to someone via email

At least 10 workers have been injured, including three seriously, after a multi-storey scaffolding collapsed early Tuesday in Windsor, Estrie, in the Eastern Townships.

One or two workers were still stuck in the debris as of Tuesday morning, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). Several workers were treated at the scene for shock.

The scaffolding collapsed when workers were carrying out repairs on a silo, police said. The incident occurred at a facility believed to be owned by the Domtar paper company.

The SQ’s major crime squad and Quebec’s workplace safety board are investigating the incident.