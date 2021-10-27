SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario science table says COVID-19 vaccine clinics in schools key part of plan to immunize children

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario gets ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children once approved' Ontario gets ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children once approved
The ball is officially in Health Canada’s court when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. As Caryn Lieberman reports, Ontario is getting ready to roll it out as soon as the green light is given – Oct 19, 2021

TORONTO — A group of experts advising the Ontario government says hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in schools is a key strategy in a plan to immunize children.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said schools will likely play a large role in the campaign to vaccinate children aged five to 11, once Health Canada approves shots for that age group.

She says it may be done after hours and on weekends, so parents can be with their child when they are vaccinated.

The Ontario science table says recommendations from health-care providers will also help, as will systems to remind parents about their kids’ first and second doses, and public health communication to address misinformation and foster positive attitudes to vaccination.

The experts say imagery shouldn’t be focused on needles, rather communications should focus on the benefits, such as protecting grandparents, keeping schools open and participating safely in recreational activities.

They say it will also be important to consider the different development stages for young children and teenagers, such as planning for scenarios in which youth want to get vaccinated but their parents do not, and the ability to consent.

Ontario is reporting 321 new cases of COVID-19 today, and nine more deaths. Elliott says 203 of those cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11' Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

There are 134 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and 16 of those patients are people from Saskatchewan. Elliott says 118 of the people in ICUs are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Nearly 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 84 per cent have received both doses.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
