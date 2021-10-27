Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. to hold briefing to update investigation into mysterious neurological syndrome

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'Committee struck to investigate nearly 50 cases of mysterious brain disease in N.B.' Committee struck to investigate nearly 50 cases of mysterious brain disease in N.B.
A new committee is takin a closer look at the dozens of cases of a mysterious neurological syndrome in New Brunswick. Health officials have yet to identify a cause or a way to treat it. Tim Roszell reports – Jun 3, 2021

New Brunswick is providing an update on a cluster of residents with an unknown and potentially new neurological syndrome on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing — which will include Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, Dr. Natalie Banville, vice-president of medical affairs for Vitalité Health Network and Dr. Susan Brien, vice-president medical, academic and research affairs for Horizon Health Network — will take place at 2 p.m. AT.

Read more: Committee struck to investigate the nearly 50 cases of a mysterious N.B. brain disease

The event will be live-streamed here.

In March, New Brunswick health officials alerted the province’s doctors, nurses and pharmacists about the cluster. The cluster involved around 50 cases, and eight people have died in that group since 2019.

Symptoms are described as being similar to those of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Brunswick government launched a website in April to update the public on what it called a “neurological syndrome of unknown cause.”

A study led by Dr. Gerard Jansen of the University of Ottawa has since suggested that the original cases were “misclassified clinical diagnoses.”

Click to play video: 'Experts trying to figure out cause of neurological disease in N.B.' Experts trying to figure out cause of neurological disease in N.B.
Experts trying to figure out cause of neurological disease in N.B – May 13, 2021

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Horizon Health tagVitalite Health Network tagNB Health tagneurological syndrome tagNeurological Disease tagHealth Minister Dorothy Shephard tagNB Neurological Disease tagnew brunswick brain disease tagNB mysterious brain disease tagnew brunswick neurological disease tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers