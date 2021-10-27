Menu

Crime

Moose Lake man charged with drug offence after incident in The Pas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 10:58 am
Contraband seized by The Pas RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by The Pas RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A man from Moose Lake has been charged after Manitoba RCMP found drugs and gang paraphernalia during an incident in The Pas.

The Pas RCMP said they were called to a possible stabbing on Dufferin Street in the northern community just after 5 p.m. Saturday. They were given a description of the suspect.

When they arrived, police said they found an injured 26-year-old man and the suspect, 30, who was arrested. He was found to be in possession of 28 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine (individually wrapped), and a Manitoba Warriors gang patch.

The victim, police said, hadn’t been stabbed, but didn’t want to give a statement to officers. He was treated by medical personnel and released.

Tyler Ballantyne, 30, of Moose Lake, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Pas RCMP continue to investigate.

