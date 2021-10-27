Ontario police cruiser hit man near Merivale Mall, prompting watchdog probe

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was hit by a cop car in Ottawa on Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit said a male pedestrian was seriously injured after an officer’s car collided with him on Merivale Road around 8:30 p.m.

The OPS officer was responding to an emergency call from a business in the Merivale Mall, according to the SIU.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU has assigned three investigators to the case, which involves one subject officer and two other officials considered witnesses. The civilian agency invokes its mandate to investigate in matters of serious injury or death involving a police officer in Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

