Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario police cruiser hit man near Merivale Mall, prompting watchdog probe

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 9:37 am
An Ottawa police officer is under investigation after a cruiser struck a male pedestrian near Merivale Mall on Tuesday. View image in full screen
An Ottawa police officer is under investigation after a cruiser struck a male pedestrian near Merivale Mall on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was hit by a cop car in Ottawa on Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit said a male pedestrian was seriously injured after an officer’s car collided with him on Merivale Road around 8:30 p.m.

The OPS officer was responding to an emergency call from a business in the Merivale Mall, according to the SIU.

Read more: Ottawa police budget survey criticisms are ‘legitimate,’ board chair says

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU has assigned three investigators to the case, which involves one subject officer and two other officials considered witnesses. The civilian agency invokes its mandate to investigate in matters of serious injury or death involving a police officer in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough' SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough
SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough – Aug 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIU tagOttawa Police tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagOttawa Police Service tagOntario police watchdog tagOttawa police SIU tagOttawa police cruiser crash tagOttawa polce officer investigated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers