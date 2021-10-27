Menu

Canada

Mangiapane scores twice as Flames make it 4 in a row with 5-3 win over Devils

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 27, 2021 12:40 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Flames won 5-3. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Flames won 5-3. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves.

Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

Nico Daws allowed three goals on seven shots in his second career start before being lifted in favor of Scott Wedgewood, who finished with 20 saves.

The Flames have won all four games on their current road trip, which concludes with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Calgary Flames.

© 2021 The Associated Press
