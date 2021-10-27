Mangiapane scores twice as Flames make it 4 in a row with 5-3 win over Devils

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Flames won 5-3. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

Nico Daws allowed three goals on seven shots in his second career start before being lifted in favor of Scott Wedgewood, who finished with 20 saves.

READ MORE: Coleman helps lead Flames to 5-1 win over Rangers

The Flames have won all four games on their current road trip, which concludes with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Calgary Flames.