Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Criminal probe launched into Vancouver police shoving incident caught on camera

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 9:05 pm
A video posted to social media by Downtown Eastside peer worker Tyler Nielsen shows a Vancouver police officer shoving a man to the ground. The incident took place on Sept. 24, 2020, but was viewed widely on social media in August 2021. View image in full screen
A video posted to social media by Downtown Eastside peer worker Tyler Nielsen shows a Vancouver police officer shoving a man to the ground. The incident took place on Sept. 24, 2020, but was viewed widely on social media in August 2021. TikTok/@alwaysfilmthevpd

A criminal investigation is underway after a Vancouver police officer was caught on camera shoving a man to the ground in September 2020.

The troubling video, filmed by Downtown Eastside volunteer peer worker Tyler Nielsen, was posted to social media in August.

“We’re told the police owe us a duty of care when they’re interacting with members of the public,” said Meenakshi Mannoe, criminalization and policing campaigner at the Pivot Legal Society.

“To see a violent shoving incident like the one that’s been shown and is being investigated really raises a lot of concerns.”

Read more: Video shows Vancouver police officer shoving man to the ground

In the video, Vancouver police officers are seen questioning a woman when a man approaches police and an officer pushes him to the ground. Another officer then approaches the person shooting the video and requests that he hand over the phone as evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident prompted a review in which the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner deemed allegations of improper use of force were “unsubstantiated.”

After the video was shared on social media, however, the commissioner’s office determined it was in the public interest to launch a more fulsome probe.

That office now confirms that “the Director of Police Services has initiated a section 44 Special Investigation under the Police Act and that the RCMP has been directed to complete this investigation.”

Click to play video: 'Video shows VPD officer shoving man to the ground' Video shows VPD officer shoving man to the ground
Video shows VPD officer shoving man to the ground – Aug 3, 2021

The officer who shoved the man remains on active duty at the Vancouver Police Department.

That raises eyebrows at the Pivot Legal Society, which partners with communities affected by poverty and social exclusion to help develop solutions to human rights issues.

Story continues below advertisement

“To not know where this officer is, to not know whether they are still in a community patrolling it, whether they still have contact with vulnerable members of the community is very concerning,” said Mannoe.

Read more: Watchdog calls for further probe after video shows Vancouver cop shoving man to the ground

The VPD declined to comment on this story as the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Mannoe said the conduct of the other officers seen in the video should also be investigated, as they did not report on the video, despite knowing it was filmed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagPolice brutality tagDowntown Eastside tagVancouver Police Department tagOPCC tagPivot Legal Society tagVancouver police violence tagOffice of Police Complaint Commissioner tagVPD shoving video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers