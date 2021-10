Send this page to someone via email

An emergency situation was declared in Yukon on Tuesday as residents of the town of Faro were told by the police to take shelter.

In a tweet at 4.57 p.m. ET, Yukon RCMP alerted that all persons in Faro needed to shelter in place.

It later rescinded that order, saying: “Please be advised that there will be an increased RCMP presence in the area.”

It was not immediately clear what prompted the alert.

More to come…

