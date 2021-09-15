Menu

Canada

After 40 years, police identify U.S. man murdered in the Yukon. They’re now looking for his killer

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 5:51 pm
Police have identified the remains of Theodore Frederick Kampf, who they believe was murdered in 1981. View image in full screen
Police in Canada and the U.S. have solved a decades-old mystery, identifying a man whose remains were found in the Yukon in 1983.

They’re now asking for help in finding who killed him.

Police say the remains were found in a wooded area near the North Fork Dam and Dempster Highway back in May 1983. RCMP at the time were unable to identify the victim, but deemed the death suspicious.

New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case
New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case – May 18, 2021

After an extensive investigation involving more than a dozen Canadian and American agencies, the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Theodore Frederick Kampf of New Jersey.

Kampf was murdered in July 1981, police believe. He was travelling to the Yukon when his family reported him missing.

Read more: Modern science could help solve one of Vancouver’s oldest cold cases: Babes in the Woods

Police are asking anyone who might know anything to come forward.

Anyone with information about Kampf or the events leading up to his death is asked to contact Yukon RCMp investigators at 867-667-5500 or MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

New Westminster Police solve 20-year-old cold case
New Westminster Police solve 20-year-old cold case – May 1, 2017
