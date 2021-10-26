SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID 19: 10 new deaths, 126 new cases in Saskatchewan

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 4:32 pm
COVID 19: 10 new deaths, 126 new cases in Saskatchewan - image View image in full screen
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Saskatchewan officials say 10 more people have died in the province as of Tuesday and 126 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The newly-reported deaths bring the provincial death toll up to 827.

Read more: Saskatchewan health advisors ask for more COVID-19 restrictions — again

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 238, or 19.7 per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

  • Far North West (5)
  • Far North East (8)
  • North West (6)
  • North Central (8)
  • North East (1)
  • Saskatoon (35)
  • Central West (2)
  • Central East (14)
  • Regina (29)
  • South West (1)
  • South Central (3)
  • South East (6)
  • Eight (8) new cases have pending residence information

There are a total of 2,538 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Saskatchewan orders 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for 5 to 11 year olds

In hospital, there are 286 patients with COVID-19, including 69 receiving intensive care.

Of those 286 patients, 207 or 72 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

A total of 12 patients have been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Tuesday.

Read more: Former PPC candidate Mark Friesen sent to Ont. hospital with COVID-19, supporters say

Health-care workers administered 1,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Monday.

The province also says as of Oct. 26, 85 per cent of people 12 and up have received their first dose, while 77 per cent of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Regina expecting 6 military nurses with more patient transfers anticipated' Regina expecting 6 military nurses with more patient transfers anticipated
Regina expecting 6 military nurses with more patient transfers anticipated
