COVID 19: 10 new deaths, 126 new cases in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan officials say 10 more people have died in the province as of Tuesday and 126 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The newly-reported deaths bring the provincial death toll up to 827.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 238, or 19.7 per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far North West (5)

Far North East (8)

North West (6)

North Central (8)

North East (1)

Saskatoon (35)

Central West (2)

Central East (14)

Regina (29)

South West (1)

South Central (3)

South East (6)

Eight (8) new cases have pending residence information

There are a total of 2,538 active cases in Saskatchewan.

In hospital, there are 286 patients with COVID-19, including 69 receiving intensive care.

Of those 286 patients, 207 or 72 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

A total of 12 patients have been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Tuesday.

Health-care workers administered 1,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Monday.

The province also says as of Oct. 26, 85 per cent of people 12 and up have received their first dose, while 77 per cent of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

