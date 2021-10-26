COVID-19: 13 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 13 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,928, including 263 deaths.

Local public health also reported 33 new COVID-19 variant cases on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,408, including 106 cases that are active.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in New Tecumseth, two are in Springwater, two are in Penetanguishene, one is in Essa, one is in Orillia and another is in Wasaga Beach.

Four of the cases are outbreak-related, while three are community-acquired and two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

The rest of the cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, four people are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and six are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 76 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,928 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,527 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 269 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 598,110 infections, including 9,852 deaths.

