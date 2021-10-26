SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 13 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario government to double the number of long-term care home inspectors' Ontario government to double the number of long-term care home inspectors
WATCH: The Minister of Long-Term Care announced a $20 million investment to increase the number of provincial inspectors bringing the ratio to one inspector for every two long-term care homes. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 13 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,928, including 263 deaths.

Local public health also reported 33 new COVID-19 variant cases on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,408, including 106 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario could see 50,000 education workers fired if COVID-19 vaccines mandated: Lecce

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in New Tecumseth, two are in Springwater, two are in Penetanguishene, one is in Essa, one is in Orillia and another is in Wasaga Beach.

Four of the cases are outbreak-related, while three are community-acquired and two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, four people are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and six are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports under 300 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since early August

Meanwhile, 76 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,928 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,527 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 269 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 598,110 infections, including 9,852 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Capacity limits lifted for Ontario restaurants and gyms' Capacity limits lifted for Ontario restaurants and gyms
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers