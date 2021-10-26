Menu

Environment

Underground fuel spill likely responsible for Iqaluit water contamination: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 4:15 pm
The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water.

City officials say in a news release that they found signs of a historic spill next to the water treatment plant in an inaccessible hole in the ground.

Read more: Canadian military arrives in Iqaluit to assist with clean drinking water crisis

Iqaluit’s water has been undrinkable since Oct. 12 when traces of fuel were found in the water treatment plant.

The city says testing is now being done to confirm the spill is the source of the contamination.

The city adds that it has reported the spill to the Nunavut government and has hired a professional firm to clean it up.

There is still no timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
