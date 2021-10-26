COVID-19: Guelph’s museums and recreation centres increasing capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is lifting capacity limits and social distancing requirements at the facilities that require proof of vaccination.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a statement that the step provides a sense of hope.

“Our community has worked so hard to make it to this point, by getting vaccinated, physically distancing, and following public health measures,” Guthrie said.

“And let’s not forget the work of city employees, whose commitment and dedication has allowed for the continuity of so many important public services throughout the pandemic.”

As of Tuesday, just over 90 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, as are 93 per cent of city employees.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to recreational centres, the city said locker rooms and showers are now open, and additional spaces have been added in some programs and classes.

6:49 Doctor examines the long-term province’s reopening plan Doctor examines the long-term province’s reopening plan

Beginning Wednesday, proof of vaccination or a medical exemption will be required by anyone over the age of 12 visiting the Civic Museum and McCrae House.

The city added that increased capacity at its facilities, paired with the need to show documentation and provide contact tracing information could mean longer wait times to enter.

Officials are encouraging patrons to arrive early and download their proof of vaccination QR code to keep the process moving as quickly as possible.

Just because social distancing and capacity numbers have changed, doesn't mean mask requirements have gone away. You are still required to wear masks when entering any City facility. #covid19 #guelph pic.twitter.com/ORgh9T4NVr — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) October 25, 2021

Advertisement