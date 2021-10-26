SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Guelph’s museums and recreation centres increasing capacity

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 4:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Capacity limits lifted for Ontario restaurants and gyms' Capacity limits lifted for Ontario restaurants and gyms
Ontario eateries are now allowed to serve a full house, as are other operations that check for proof of vaccination. But not everyone is expected to be comfortable with a return to business as usual.

The City of Guelph says it is lifting capacity limits and social distancing requirements at the facilities that require proof of vaccination.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a statement that the step provides a sense of hope.

Read more: Ontario government lifts COVID capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms beginning Monday

“Our community has worked so hard to make it to this point, by getting vaccinated, physically distancing, and following public health measures,” Guthrie said.

“And let’s not forget the work of city employees, whose commitment and dedication has allowed for the continuity of so many important public services throughout the pandemic.”

As of Tuesday, just over 90 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, as are 93 per cent of city employees.

When it comes to recreational centres, the city said locker rooms and showers are now open, and additional spaces have been added in some programs and classes.

Click to play video: 'Doctor examines the long-term province’s reopening plan' Doctor examines the long-term province’s reopening plan
Doctor examines the long-term province’s reopening plan

Beginning Wednesday, proof of vaccination or a medical exemption will be required by anyone over the age of 12 visiting the Civic Museum and McCrae House.

The city added that increased capacity at its facilities, paired with the need to show documentation and provide contact tracing information could mean longer wait times to enter.

Officials are encouraging patrons to arrive early and download their proof of vaccination QR code to keep the process moving as quickly as possible.

