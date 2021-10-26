COVID-19 outbreaks declared at bar in Cambridge, school in Woolwich

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Monday at a sports bar in Cambridge and Conestogo Public School in Woolwich.

In a rare move, the agency named the location of the outbreak, saying there are five cases connected to an outbreak at Junior’s Sportsbar and Grill.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health told Global News that the five cases reaches recently established protocols for naming the location of an outbreak.

On the bar’s Facebook page, it announced that it had closed Saturday after an employee informed it that they had tested positive for the virus.

The post noted that subsequently, others have tested positive as well.

“We are currently waiting on further instructions from regional health to let us know what happens next,” the post read.

“We were told to hold off posting anything until it has been investigated. We do not have any information at this time but as soon as they tell me we will be fully transparent as to what has been done.”

There are now four active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region, with others being at Breslau Public School and at an unnamed construction site.

Waterloo Public Health announced another eight positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 20,028.

This leaves the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases at 12.7.

In addition, another 14 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 19,622,

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region in a week now, as the death toll remains at 302, including three people in October.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area drops back down to 100. There are now 10 people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including three patients in intensive care

The health unit says 75.07 per cent of eligible area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 87.18 per cent when one discounts those under the age of 12 who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Waterloo Public Health reports that 442,080 area residents have now had two jabs of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 455 more than a day earlier.

The agency reports that there have now been 891,886 vaccinations done in the area, which is 928 more than it reported Monday.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 269 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase in cases since early August. The provincial case total now stands at 598,110.

According to Tuesday’s report, 39 cases were recorded in Toronto, 36 in Peel Region, 27 in Windsor-Essex, 21 in Niagara Region and 19 in Southwestern.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,852 as six new deaths were recorded, with one death having occurred more than a month ago.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

