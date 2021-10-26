Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Dave Chappelle books Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena as Netflix controversy simmers

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 2:46 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Netflix employees, supporters denounce company over Chappelle transgender comments

TORONTO – Dave Chappelle has booked Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to screen his latest documentary next month, even as he continues to draw controversy over comments in his latest Netflix special deemed anti-transgender.

The U.S. standup comedian, who issued a statement this week saying he’s been a victim of “cancel” culture over his comedy bits, will show his film “Untitled” at the 19,800-person arena on Nov. 15.

The Canadian premiere is part of a wider tour of the documentary that includes a live performance by “Dave Chappelle & Friends.”

Read more: Netflix employees stage walkout over anti-transgender comments in Dave Chappelle special

Chappelle’s only date in Canada was met with some criticism online after Scotiabank Arena posted the announcement on social media and turned off the comments.

Story continues below advertisement

Some interpreted the move as a way to skirt any controversy over hosting the comedian on their premises.

A statement from the venue’s owner Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment says it hosts a “wide variety of public events” and that “in some cases certain aspects of the content may be offensive to some.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagScotiabank Arena tagDave Chappelle tagdave chappelle toronto tagUntitled tagDave Chappelle Scotiabank Arena tagDave Chappelle Untitled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers