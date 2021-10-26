Menu

Canada

Enmax CEO leaves after 18-month tenure

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted October 26, 2021 3:48 pm
The Enmax Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. The sale of Halifax-based Emera Inc.'s Maine power utility to Calgary-based Enmax Corp. is expected to be finalized after winning approval from a key state regulator. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Enmax *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

Enmax is on the search for a new president and CEO just 18 months after naming Wayne O’Connor to the role.

On Wednesday, the power utility announced the departure of O’Connor and the appointment of Charles Ruigrok replacing him in the interim.

The departure was described as “mutually agreed” in a press release.

“Since joining ENMAX in 2020, Wayne advanced ENMAX’s long term strategy and commitments, oversaw the integration of Versant Power and navigated our organization through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greg Melchin, Enmax board chair, in a statement.

Ruigrok previously held the interim president and CEO role between the departure of Gary Holden in January 2011 and the hiring of Gianna Manes in April 2012.

​“As we move ahead, Charles will capably lead our experienced executive team, and together, they will remain focused on supporting the talented people of ENMAX and Versant Power, providing safe, reliable service to our customers in Alberta and Maine, and generating value for our shareholder, the City of Calgary,” Melclhin said.

O’Connor, a native of Brooks, Alta., and graduate of the University of Lethbridge, was previously the president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emera. He held that position when Enmax completed the purchase of Emera’s power utility operations in Maine.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she also heard O’Connor’s departure was “mutually agreeable” in the days following the municipal election.

“We will look forward to an update on that,” she told reporters Monday.

Enmax’s board has begun a search for O’Connor’s successor.

Manes’ tenure of eight years was one of leading the Calgary utility through “a period of change in Alberta’s electricity industry and a challenging economic environment,” a release issued at the time said.

Holden’s departure was amid controversy of the former Enmax chief executive accepting a trip to Monaco paid for by a company vendor, hosting company-funded parties in his home featuring Canadian rock stars, and issuing a five-page memo warning employees about leaking information to the media.

— with files from Reuters

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
