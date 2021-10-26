COVID-19: N.B. reports no new deaths for the first time in 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is continuing to see a drop in active cases of COVID-19.

Public Health says there are 21 new cases and 89 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the active case count to 521.

“We are pleased to see the continued decline in active cases in the province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"The measures that are in place are having a positive impact and have put us on a good path."

And for the first time since Oct. 12 — exactly two weeks ago — no deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 13 are unvaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated.

Of the 40 people in hospital due to the virus, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 17 are fully vaccinated.

There are 14 people in the ICU, 11 of whom are unvaccinated, two of whom are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

Public Health reported that 84 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 92.2 per cent have received at least one dose.

Rapid test kits available

New Brunswickers can pick up rapid test kits at mobile pickup sites. There are 20 mobiles sites in Horizon Health Network, and 16 sites by Vitalité Health Network.

On Monday, 10,710 kits were handed out.

Confirmed cases in schools, regional breakdown

Since Sept. 7, 59 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Most recently, a case was confirmed at the Dieppe Boys and Girls Club in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

The two new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are two people 40-49. Both cases are under investigation.

The 11 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are:

five people 19 and under

a person 20-29

three people 40-49

two people 50-59

All 11 cases are under investigation.

The three new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are:

two people 19 and under

a person 70-79

All three cases are under investigation.

The four new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are:

three people 19 and under

a person 80-89

All four cases are under investigation.

There is one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) of a person 20-29 and the case is under investigation.

Circuit-breaker measures remain in place for:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2

northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, but excluding Hayesville and Parker Ridge

all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

all of Zone 5 (Campbellton region)