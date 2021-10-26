2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 13

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,092.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph remain at 13 with another two new recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 5,034 and the city’s coronavirus death toll stands at 45.

No new cases have been reported in Wellington County, where the case count is at 2,047.

Active cases fell to 19 in the county with five recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The local school boards are reporting no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85.1 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.1 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 90.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.4 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.5 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 500 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 150 first doses, roughly 350 second doses, and a handful of third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Tuesday, 79.1 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 89.7 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 20, while Wellington Catholic says 94.4 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 15.

