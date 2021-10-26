Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kelowna RCMP investigates fatal crash on Spiers Road

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 11:32 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Global News / File

A man died and a teen was sent to hospital following a crash on Monday night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3700-block of Spiers Road. Police said a blue Chevrolet car went off the road and down a large embankment.

Click to play video: 'RCMP ON CHARGES' RCMP ON CHARGES
RCMP ON CHARGES

“The adult male driver of the car was declared deceased at the scene,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The 16-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP says it won’t tolerate unruly anti-vaxxers as B.C. enforces passport system' Kelowna RCMP says it won’t tolerate unruly anti-vaxxers as B.C. enforces passport system
Kelowna RCMP says it won’t tolerate unruly anti-vaxxers as B.C. enforces passport system – Sep 13, 2021

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing, and investigators are currently determining what led to the collision.

Noseworthy said BC Coroners Service is conducting its own parallel investigation into the death.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crash tagKelowna RCMP tagBC Coroners Service tagBC Emergency Health Services tagCoroners Service tagCpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tagSpiers Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers