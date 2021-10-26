Kelowna RCMP investigates fatal crash on Spiers Road

A man died and a teen was sent to hospital following a crash on Monday night.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3700-block of Spiers Road. Police said a blue Chevrolet car went off the road and down a large embankment.
“The adult male driver of the car was declared deceased at the scene,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.
“The 16-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”
The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing, and investigators are currently determining what led to the collision.
Noseworthy said BC Coroners Service is conducting its own parallel investigation into the death.
