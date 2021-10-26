Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Kelowna RCMP arrest man believed to be connected to Monday night weapons complaint

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 9:58 am
FILE. RCMP lights. View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP lights. File / Global News

A section of a busy Kelowna street was closed for several hours Monday night after a man reported to have a weapon was spotted outside a downtown area apartment building.

The apartment is in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street and it was around 5 p.m. when RCMP shut a large portion of it down to traffic and pedestrians. Area residents said the police presence was significant in the several hours before a man, who RCMP learned lived in the building, was apprehended.

Click to play video: 'RCMP ON CHARGES' RCMP ON CHARGES
RCMP ON CHARGES

“The area was cordoned off and assistance was requested from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

“The suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. At this time we are confident that there is no further danger to the public.”

A further update will be provided as the investigation progresses, Noseworthy said.

Click to play video: 'One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO' One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO
One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO – Sep 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
