Kelowna RCMP arrest man believed to be connected to Monday night weapons complaint

Send this page to someone via email

A section of a busy Kelowna street was closed for several hours Monday night after a man reported to have a weapon was spotted outside a downtown area apartment building.

The apartment is in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street and it was around 5 p.m. when RCMP shut a large portion of it down to traffic and pedestrians. Area residents said the police presence was significant in the several hours before a man, who RCMP learned lived in the building, was apprehended.

2:26 RCMP ON CHARGES RCMP ON CHARGES

“The area was cordoned off and assistance was requested from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. At this time we are confident that there is no further danger to the public.”

A further update will be provided as the investigation progresses, Noseworthy said.

1:42 One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO – Sep 23, 2021