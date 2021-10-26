Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton’s north end.
Emergency crews were called to Boivard Drive and Torbram Road at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian and vehicle involved collision.
Police said a woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Officers have closed the immediate area to traffic.
