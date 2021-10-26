Menu

Canada

Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 7:00 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Boivard Drive and Torbram Road at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian and vehicle involved collision.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Read more: 78-year-old pedestrian has ‘life-altering’ injuries after being hit by vehicle, police say

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officers have closed the immediate area to traffic.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
